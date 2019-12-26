Ekiti Govt. promotes 16 traditional rulers

Ekiti State Government, on Thursday, announced the elevation of 16 traditional rulers, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The announcement was made by the state Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Chief Muyiwa Olumilua, in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti.

He said the elevation was sequel to the approval of the White Paper on the Justice Jide Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission by the state government.

Olumilua said that the White Paper was considered and approved at the state Executive Council meeting held on Dec. 19.

“The council approved the upgrade of 11 traditional rulers to Grade A and five others to Grade B.

“It also approved the autonomous status granted to five communities, the commissioner said.

He listed the newly upgraded Grade A chieftaincies to include the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Eleda of Eda Oniyo-Ekiti, Onisin of Isinbode-Ekiti, Apalufin of Aisegba-Ekiti, Olosan of Osan-Ekiti and Onigogo of Igogo- Ekiti.

Others were the Olupoti of Ipoti-Ekiti, Oluloro of Iloro-Ekiti, Alasa of Ilasa-Ekiti, Onimesi of Imesi-Ekiti and Olusin of Usin-Ekiti.

The newly-upgraded Grade B chieftaincies, according to Olumilua are the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Obanikosun of Ikosun-Ekiti, Alafon of Ilafon-Ekiti, Onikogosi of Ikogosi-Ekiti and Olupole of Ipole-Ekiti

The commissioner also gave the five communities granted autonomous status as Ijowa (Alajowa of Ijowa-Ekiti), Isaya (Asaya of Isaya-Ekiti), Ahan Ayegunle (Alahan of Ahan Ayegunle-Ekiti), Owatedo (Oloja Owa of Owatedo-Ekiti) and Iro Ayeteju (Owa Ateju of Iro Ayeteju-Ekiti).

He said that the tradition rulers of the communities granted autonomous status would now bear Grade C title rank.

The commissioner said that the exercise was ongoing and that further announcements would be made in due course. (NAN