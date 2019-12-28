Eko Atlantic City: Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Peruzzi perform

Eko Atlantic City: Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Peruzzi perform

Saturday, December 28, 2019 1:16 pm


Eko Atlantic City: Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Peruzzi thrill fans at ‘A Good Time With Davido.’ (Twitter/OndoFirstBorn)

On December 28, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Davido, held, ‘A Good Time With Davido’ at Eko Atlantic City. The event, as published by The Pulse, commenced with performances from Lil Frosh, B-Red and DJ E-Cool. Around 1:30 am, the singer came onto the stage to roving hype from Special Spesh, the roar of an excited crowd of all ages and the ‘finally’ feeling. He was dressed in all black – a shiny jacket and a cap.

As the performance progressed, Davido, as the report indicated, thrilled fans with perfect doses of excitement, intensity and contemporary appreciation. He traveled back in time for songs like ‘Dami Duro’ and brought it a little forward to ‘Ekuro’ and then further forward to ‘IF’ ‘Blow My Mind’ and ‘Risky.’
“Commendably, Davido did not tire throughout the 3-hour set. He was also backed by an amazing bang – especially his guitarists who brought songs to life with effortless melodies from their magical fingers that strum so good. Before each song starts, his band creates its own version of that song’s intro. By the time the actual song comes on, the anticipation builds and fans lose their minds. Seeing as it is Davido, the intensity of the show didn’t drop once. It was a nice touch to bring out a veteran trying to relaunch himself in Sinzu or Lady Donli, the budding singer who has had an amazing 2019. Sinzu thrilled us to ‘Carolina’ and the cult classic, ‘E Don Dey Madt.’ It was amazing that the crowd on the day didn’t know the latter song.”

-Credit pulse.ng

