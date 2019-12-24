El-Zakzaky not free: His many court battles

As the Federal Government ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki and convener of online #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, a man that is still behind bars is Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky. He is the head of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement. He founded it in the late 1970s, when he was a student at Ahmadu Bello University.

According to the judgment of the high court of Nigeria on 2 December 2016, Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky was, as contained in many reports compiled by Wikipedia, ordered to be released from Department of State Services detention into police custody within 45 days. El Zakzaky and his wife were to be paid the sum of N50 million in compensation. The judge announced that the justification of “holding him for his own protection” is not sufficient.

“On January 16, 2017, Amnesty International demanded that the “Nigerian authorities must immediately comply with a High Court order and release Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife from detention.”

On January 13, 2018, Zakzaky, detained at an unknown location without charges since December 2015, made a short public appearance, his first in two years, being allowed to see his doctor.

In 2019, a court in kaduna state granted him and his wife bail to seek treatment abroad but they returned from India after three days on the premises of unfair treatment and tough restrictions by security operatives deployed to the medical facility.”