El-Zakzaky not free: His many court battles

El-Zakzaky not free: His many court battles

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:04 pm


Sheikh Ibraheem El-ZakZaky

As the Federal Government ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki and convener of online #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, a man that is still behind bars is Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky. He is the head of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement. He founded it in the late 1970s, when he was a student at Ahmadu Bello University.

According to the judgment of the high court of Nigeria on 2 December 2016, Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky was, as contained in many reports compiled by Wikipedia, ordered to be released from Department of State Services detention into police custody within 45 days. El Zakzaky and his wife were to be paid the sum of N50 million in compensation. The judge announced that the justification of “holding him for his own protection” is not sufficient.

“On January 16, 2017, Amnesty International demanded that the “Nigerian authorities must immediately comply with a High Court order and release Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife from detention.”

On January 13, 2018, Zakzaky, detained at an unknown location without charges since December 2015, made a short public appearance, his first in two years, being allowed to see his doctor.

In 2019, a court in kaduna state granted him and his wife bail to seek treatment abroad but they returned from India after three days on the premises of unfair treatment and tough restrictions by security operatives deployed to the medical facility.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Gunmen attack: Buhari calls Jonathan
    25 mins ago

    NNPC, Chevron Execute Agreements Over Escravos Gas-to-Liquid Project 
    27 mins ago

    Kinsmen urges Agba to work with Obaseki to develop Afenmai land
    47 mins ago

    In Xmas message, Buhari urges kidnappers, terrorists, others to repent
    1 hour ago

    Read full statement of AGF Malami on release of Sowore, Dasuki
    2 hours ago

    Just in: AGF Malami orders DSS to release Dasuki, Sowore
    2 hours ago

    Sowore, Dasuki now free!
    3 hours ago

    Buhari meets US Ambassador, warns against ‘manipulative narratives’