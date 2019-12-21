Emergency security lines in Nigeria

There are numbers to call in Nigeria if you are at the scene of the following: Suicide, rape, child abuse, adult domestic violence, child domestic violence, accidents, violation of girls and women and others.

Depression/Suicide Prevention Lines:

08062106493

08092106493

09080217555

09034400009

08111909909

07013811143

Ambulance:

112, 199

Rape:

080072732255

Police Emergency Numbers:

01-4931260, 01-4978899

Inspector General of Police (IGP)

0805966666 (SMS only)

Child Abuse HelpLine

08085753932

08102678442

Lagos Emergency Service (Police, Ambulance, and Traffic Service)

112, 199 or 767

Adult Domestic Violence

08102678443

08057542266

Child Domestic Violence

08107572829

08131643208.

Violation of Girls and Women Helpline

080072732255

Rapid Response Squad

070-55350249

070-35068242

080-79279349

State Security Service SSS

08132222105–9

Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC

122

07002255372

Nigerian Army Human Rights NAHR (If you are harassed by Army officials)

08160134303

08161507644

-Source: Nigerian Police