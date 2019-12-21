Emergency security lines in Nigeria

Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:02 am
There are numbers to call in Nigeria if you are at the scene of the following: Suicide, rape, child abuse, adult domestic violence, child domestic violence, accidents, violation of girls and women and others.
Depression/Suicide Prevention Lines:
08062106493
08092106493
09080217555
09034400009
08111909909
07013811143
Ambulance:
112, 199
Rape:
080072732255
Police Emergency Numbers:
01-4931260, 01-4978899
Inspector General of Police (IGP)
0805966666 (SMS only)
Child Abuse HelpLine
08085753932
08102678442
Lagos Emergency Service (Police, Ambulance, and Traffic Service)
112, 199 or 767
Adult Domestic Violence
08102678443
08057542266
Child Domestic Violence
08107572829
08131643208.
Violation of Girls and Women Helpline
080072732255
Rapid Response Squad
070-55350249
070-35068242
080-79279349
State Security Service SSS
08132222105–9
Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC
122
07002255372
Nigerian Army Human Rights NAHR (If you are harassed by Army officials)
08160134303
08161507644
-Source: Nigerian Police
Leave a Reply