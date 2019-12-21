Everton announce Ancelotti as new manager

Saturday, December 21, 2019 1:36 pm


Ancelotti

Struggling English Premier League (EPL) club side, Everton, on Saturday named former Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach Ancelotti replaces Portuguese Marco Silva, who was sacked after Everton dropped into the relegation zone.

Silva’s sacking followed the club’s 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool earlier this month.

Ancelotti will however be in the stands as the club take on Arsenal later on Saturday in the Premier League with Everton’s interim manager Duncan Ferguson remaining in charge. (Reuters/NAN)

