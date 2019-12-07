Farmer arrested for allegedly killing herdsman in Niger

Farmer arrested for allegedly killing herdsman in Niger

Saturday, December 7, 2019 2:12 pm


Police

The Police in Niger have arrested one Mohammed Isa, 27, of Dogon Ruwa village of Bosso Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbour, Umaru Abubakar, 30, with a Dane gun.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Adamu, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

Adamu said that on Dec. 5 at about 18:30 hours the cattle of Umaru Abubakar, a cattle rearer and Fulani by tribe, entered and caused mischief in the farm of the suspect, a Gwari by tribe.

He said Isa shot the cattle rearer at the farm.

” The victim was rushed to Minna General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty, ” he said.

The commissioner said the police command had already begun investigation into the matter after which the suspect would be charged to court.

He warned people against taking the law into their hands.

