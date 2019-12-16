Fashola as Target: Facebook Scammer First, Now Man Docked for Swindling Him

Monday, December 16, 2019 3:16 pm


Fashola

Akin Kuponiyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was. this morning arraigned, one Malik Wakili before a Federal high court in Lagos south west Nigeria, for defrauding the minister of work and housing Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN the sum of N3.1million, through internet scam. Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke presided.

 

In September, Fashola warned the public over a fake Facebook account that a scammer opened his his (Fashola’s) name. He deleted such phantom accounts in the past.

The fraudste wrote that the Federal Government “was giving out the sum of N700,000 to youths and young adults to enable them pay school fees, set up business outfits and invest in business ventures, among others.”

It was written in bullets-ridden English! The Punch published it thus: “All the Nigeria Citozings of All the and Local Government in Nigeria Are Beneficiary of the Federal Government Money Enpwoerment to Empower the Youth to Pay There School.  Adult to do Business Etc. Contact Number 08035339533).

“Good News…To All Nigeria Youth and Adult… Federal Government is Giving Out N700,000 Free Cash Transfer To All To Empower the Youth Further Their Educations, Open Good Business and Learn Good Works. Call Mr. Adebayo Kola, the Federal Government Cashier on 09035339533. All the Nigerian Citizens of All the States and Local Governments

