Father of 17 children arrested for impregnating daughter

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 42- year- old man Taofeek Oyeyemi has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for impregnating his 16 years old daughter.

The police command in a press release made available to newsmen in Abeokuta explained that the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim at Ewekoro police station that her daughter who has been living with her ex-husband informed her that she was impregnated by her father who also took her to a quack medical practitioner for abortion.

She explained further that since the abortion was carried out, the victim has being bleeding.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Ewekoro division SP Rotimi Jeje detailed his JWC section to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

According to the police, the suspect who was said to have had 17 children from different women on interrogation confessed to have slept with the victim several times which resulted in the pregnancy.

He added that he took the girl for abortion so as not to be exposed.

Investigations revealed that the victim’s mother has separated from the suspect years back.

It was however gathered that the has been living with the mother until about 6 months ago when the suspect forcefully took the girl away from her.

All efforts made by the mother to take custody of her daughter proved abortive. It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against her daughter.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti-Human trafficking and child labor Unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.