FG probes death of 5 inmates of Ikoyi Custodial Centre

FG probes death of 5 inmates of Ikoyi Custodial Centre

Monday, December 2, 2019 11:35 pm


Controller-General, Nigeria Prisons Service, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed

The  Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos) on Monday ordered an immediate investigation into the  death through electrocution  of five inmates of  the Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre of Lagos Command that occurred on Dec. 2.

Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, the Controller General (CG) of NCoS,  gave the directive in a statement signed and released to newsmen  by the national spokesman of NCoS, Mr Francis Enobore,  on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the directive became necessary after the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the CG had visited the scene of the incident.

The statement said, “Early this morning, CG Ja’afaru  Ahmed received  with the deepest grief, the unfortunate death of five  inmates of Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre, Lagos as a result of electrical fault in one of the cells.

“It was indeed tragic and most ill-fated despite the fact that it was the first time in the history of the NCoS to experience such a disaster.

“The CG, therefore, has ordered an immediate investigation into the sad incident with a view to taking necessary actions in order to forestall future occurrences. ”

The spokesman added that the CG  expressed his condolences to  the families of the deceased inmates.

He also  prayed  for the  quick recovery of the seven  others that were receiving treatment in the hospital following various injuries they sustained from the incident.

“We also assure  the members of the public that inmates’ safety and humane custody will continue to be a priority of this administration.

” We further restate our  commitment to pursue the policy thrust of the Federal Government at improving the general welfare of inmates,” the CG said.

The CG  said that as at the time of the incident, the  Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre built in 1955 for 800 inmates, had a population of 3,113 with 2,680 of them being  persons awaiting trial.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Monarch accuses security operatives of aiding oil theft in Rivers
    51 mins ago

    Wike nominates 13 for appointment as commissioners
    2 hours ago

    No date yet for reopening of Nigeria’s borders – Buhari
    2 hours ago

    NAF fabricates auxiliary power unit test stand for C-130H aircraf
    4 hours ago

    Drama as UI Non-Academic Staff enroll on IPPIS platform
    7 hours ago

    Gov. Wike appoints 15 special advisers
    9 hours ago

    Saraki Loses Choice  Property to Federal Government 
    9 hours ago

    The trial of Jacob Zuma