Navigate

Five terror suspects arrested in England

Police

The British police arrested a total of five men in various parts of England on suspicion of terrorism on Monday.

The arrests occurred in Manchester in the north-west, in Peterborough in eastern England and in London, police said.

Several flats were searched.

Some of the suspects, aged between 19 and 23, are accused of preparing a terrorist act. All five are in police custody.

“The arrests were part of a pre-planned operation and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in relation to this,” the police statement said.

According to police, the arrests are not related to the knife attack near London Bridge that left two people dead in late November or the upcoming New Year celebrations in the British capital. (dpa/NAN)

arrestLondonterror suspects
Related Post
  1. Gov. Ganduje appoints 5 female Special Advisers
  2. $200m Money laundering: Obaseki disowns commissioner
  3. Edo boundary dispute: Policeman shot by protesting youths
Recent Posts
  1. Gov Abiodun Signs 2020 Budget into Law
    1 hour ago
  2. Insurance operators get new recapitalisation deadline
    1 hour ago
  3. 2019: Obama cherishes Burna Boy, Rema
    1 hour ago
  4. Edo boundary dispute: Policeman shot by protesting youths
    2 hours ago
  5. UNIBEN reads riot act to staff over school runs, others
    2 hours ago
  6. Edo council chairman sacked over IGR fraud
    2 hours ago
  7. 18th Memorial: Tribute to Peter Y Omale
    2 hours ago
  8. $200m Money laundering: Obaseki disowns commissioner
    2 hours ago
  9. Gov. Ganduje appoints 5 female Special Advisers
    4 hours ago
  10. Wike swears- in 13 Commissioners, 14 Special Advisers
    4 hours ago