Former OAU librarian, Dipeolu, dies at 89

Mr. Jonathan Olusesan Dipeolu

The death has been announced of Mr. Jonathan Olusesan Dipeolu at the age of 89 years.  He served as the University Librarian of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife from 1970 until he retired in 1990. 

 

A former staff member of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Mr. Dipeolu was also former Chairman of Sketch Publishing Company Ltd and one time Civil Service Commissioner in Ogun State.  He was also a Past President and Fellow of the Nigerian Library Association and awarded the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in December 2003.

 

 Mr. Dipeolu died 26 days to his 90th birthday and is survived by five children and their spouses, eight grandchildren, a sister and a brother and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

 His funeral ceremonies will take place in Lagos on 16 and 17 January 2020 and details will be announced by the family in due course.

 

