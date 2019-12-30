Gov. Ganduje appoints 5 female Special Advisers

Monday, December 30, 2019 9:10 pm


Governor Ganduje of Kano State

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of five female Special Advisers (SAs).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor and made available to newsmen in Kano on Monday.

The new appointees are: Hajiya Fatima Abdullahi Dala, Child Welfare and Women Mobilization; Dr Fauziyya Buba, Health Services Management; Hajiya Aishatu Jaafaru, School Feeding Programme; Hajiya Hama Ali Aware, Foreign Investment, and Hajiya Yardada Maikano Bichi, Non-Governmental Organisations.

The governor enjoined all the appointees to prove their mettle while discharging their assigned responsibilities in office.

“The fact that you are chosen among many, it clearly shows that we are assuring the state that you have something to offer for the sustainable development of the state.

“You should make sure that all government policies and programmes related to your respective offices, and even beyond, are observed with all sense of ownership and responsibility,” the statement read in part.

Ganduje also urged them to understand the dire need of the use of modern technology in their official engagements.

According to the statement, all the appointments took immediate effect.

