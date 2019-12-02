Gov. Wike appoints 15 special advisers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the appointment of 15 Special Advisers to the Governor.

They are: Mr Sunny Wokekoro, Alabo George Kerley, Barr. Okiri Aribitonye, Barr. Erastus Awortu, Hon. Sylvester Mgbor ,Hon. Victor D. Ekaro ,Hon. Innocent Paddy Wali and Barr. George Ariolu

Others include: Hon. Deima Iyalla,Barr. Emma Utchay Engr Nkem Nwaribe,Hon. Harvey Azuka Ideozu ,Mr Andy Nwanjoku,Mr. Austin Sor and Barr. Otonye Briggs

The Special Advisers will be sworn in by the Rivers State Governor on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House Port Harcourt by 12noon.