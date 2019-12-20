 Governors’ Forum Praises Lagos Govt on Dangote Refinery

’

…NGF Members Tour Dangote’s Petrochemical Facilities

Lagos State Government on Friday got commendation from Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for creating enabling atmosphere for the smooth take-off of the petrochemical refinery and fertilizer projects sited in Ibeju-Lekki area Lagos by Dangote Group.

The commendation followed a trip around the massive sites of the Dangote petrochemical refinery and fertilizer projects by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his colleagues in the NGF.

The six-hour tour was led by the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who conducted the Governors round the $12 billion projects initiated in 2016 to eliminate Nigeria’s dependency on imported petrochemical products.

The Governors, led by the Forum chairman, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said the tour was informed by the need to key into the Dangote’s vision and also learn about the progress of the projects. They pledged their support for the two projects, describing them as “growth energisers”.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the petrochemical facility as the “largest single construction site in the world”, said the completion of the refinery would fortify Lagos economy and create irreversible economic growth for the nation.

He assured that there would be smooth operation of the refinery whenever it fully takes off, noting that the facility, which is sited within a Free Trade Zone has created multi-national investments.

He said: “It is massive development we are bringing to Ibeju-Lekki neighbourhood with the construction of Dangote refinery and Lekki Deep Seaport. There will be new comprehensive infrastructure we are bringing to this area. We are closing-in on two different road projects out of the Free Zone. One will go to Epe and the other one goes to Ijebu Ode.

“We have just done two strong alignments and we are finalising them. There will be massive infrastructure development around this place sometimes next year. It’s going to be a new ecosystem we are building in this.”

Fayemi said Dangote had inspired a new thinking and vision by embarking on the multi-billion dollar projects, noting that the petrochemical initiative had given hope to Nigerian citizens.

He said: “This is an inspirational initiative, which demonstrates the possibility where Government can provide enabling environment for investment, just as our colleague in Lagos State has done for individuals that are serious-minded to excel.

“As Governors, we need to provide right incentives and ensure that infrastructural responsibilities are delivered on time. This will also not discourage Alhaji Aliko Dangote to discharge materials that can accelerate completion of this refinery project.”

Fayemi, on behalf of the Governors, presented an appreciation letter to Alhaji Aliko Dangote for taking the risk to build the multi-billion dollar projects.

Responding, Dangote promised that his company would continue to invest in human capital and projects that would have direct impacts on Nigerians.

He appreciated members of the Forum for dedicating time to visit to petrochemical project sites. He said the gesture would inspire more investment and growth across the country.