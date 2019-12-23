Gunmen abduct commissioner’s 6-year-old son

Gunmen abduct commissioner’s 6-year-old son

Monday, December 23, 2019 1:00 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Four gunmen who invaded the Yenagoa residence of Nengi Talbot, the Bayelsa Commissioner for Water Resources on Sunday evening took away his six years, the State Police Command has confirmed.

Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat said in a statement that a manhunt has been launched to fish out the gunmen.

He said: “On 22/12/2019 at about 2230 hours, about four unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the Commissioner for water resources, Hon. Nengi Talbot, at the New Commissioners quarters Opolo, Yenagoa, and abducted his six year old son, one Antonio Talbot to an unknown destination.

“The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects. Investigation is ongoing”.

 

