Gunmen attack: Jonathan thanks Nigerians, military

Gunmen attack: Jonathan thanks Nigerians, military

Friday, December 27, 2019 2:28 pm


Jonathan

President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their solidarity and sympathy over attacks by gunmen in his country home residence on 24 December.

The President who said this in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday also commended soldiers who successfully repelled the attack.

The former President said, “Thank you Nigerians and all well-wishers for your solidarity and sympathy following the Christmas eve attack by unknown gunmen in my country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

“I commended the Nigerian military for their gallantry in repelling the attack by engaging the assailants in a fierce gun duel that unfortunately claimed the life of a soldier.”
GEJ

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    The Christmas Controversy
    48 mins ago

    Man attempting to sneak into moving plane arrested in Lagos
    1 hour ago

    Kogi gets new Commissioner of Police
    2 hours ago

    Kogi town marks 100 years of Christianity
    2 hours ago

    300 ghost workers: Unions accuse Kogi HoS of blackmail
    2 hours ago

    Hospital closed as Lassa-fever hits Ebonyi
    2 hours ago

    Maharaji asks FG to publish names of looters
    5 hours ago

    Things That Didn’t Exist 20 Years Ago…