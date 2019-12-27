Gunmen attack: Jonathan thanks Nigerians, military

President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their solidarity and sympathy over attacks by gunmen in his country home residence on 24 December.

The President who said this in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday also commended soldiers who successfully repelled the attack.

The former President said, “Thank you Nigerians and all well-wishers for your solidarity and sympathy following the Christmas eve attack by unknown gunmen in my country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

“I commended the Nigerian military for their gallantry in repelling the attack by engaging the assailants in a fierce gun duel that unfortunately claimed the life of a soldier.”

