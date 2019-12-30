Gunmen attack: JTF, Navy visit Jonathan’s Otuoke residence

Monday, December 30, 2019 6:13 pm


Ex President Jonathan

The Joint Task Force (JFT), code named Operation Delta Safe, and the Nigerian Navy on Monday visited  former President Goodluck Jonathan’s residence in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The visit was to ascertain the level of damage following attack on the former president’s residence by unknown gunmen on Christmas eve.

They said the visit was also to find necessary solution to prevent reoccurrence of such attacks.

In attendance were the JTF Commander, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh, Commondor Felix Esekhile amongst others.

In his remarks, Jonathan urged them to be thorough in their investigations.

“Be thorough as you seek to bring the perpetrators to book and ensure that such mindless attack do not happen again in any part of the country,” Jonathan said.

