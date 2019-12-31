Gunmen shoot judge, kidnap driver in Kogi

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Khadi Bala Muhammed, a judge of Sharia Court of Appeal narrowly escaped death on Sunday evening when he was shot by some gunmen along Okene-Lokoja road.

His driver was unlucky, as the attackers took him away into the bush.

Khadi Muhammed was said to be on his way to Okene for Ajanah Basketball championship competition when he was attacked by the armed men.

According to an eye witness the judge was attacked at about 4pm around Itakpe by the armed men who forced his car to stop and then shot him in one of his arms.

The source further disclosed that after shooting him, the gunmen robbed the Judge of his belonging and then kidnapped his driver and escaped into the bush.

However, other motorists traveling along the highway had to take cover to avoid being robbed or kidnapped by the gunmen.

It was also gathered that after the operation, the judge was taken to Okene general hospital for treatment before he was later brought back to Lokoja.

In the last few weeks armed robbery have become rampant on highways in Kogi State.

Just before Christmas, some passengers traveling along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway were robbed by some armed robbers who also injured some of them.