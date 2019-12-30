Herdsmen invade Ondo community

Ajowa-Akoko, in Ondo state is currently under threat as some unknown herdsmen surfaced in the town, a development that made the youths of the community angry. They actually wanted to embark on protest.

A trailer and truck loaded with the herdsmen, according to a report by sunshinetruth , wanted to settle in in Ajowa-Akoko without any official notice. According to the chairman, Ajowa Council of Obas, the Oloso of Oso-Ajowa, Oba Clement Omoola Jimoh, “the coming to the community of such large herdsmen (over 200) was an embarrassment to them and could truncate peaceful atmosphere of the area.”

He revealed that the monarchs, elders, security agents prevailed on the youths not to take law into their hands. Another monarch, the Oluro of Uro-Ajowa, Oba Timothy Ipinmoroti, disclosed that Ajowa-Akoko remains one of the most hospitable communities in Yorubaland but the way the herdsmen came gave rise to suspicion and called for caution.

The chairman of Ajowa Akoko community, Hon Bakare Ajayi revealed that Ajowa as a gateway town needs a lot of consciousness. In his words: “Beside, the town has been battling with herdsmen whose cows destroy. Worse still, there are security challenges of kidnapping and others in the axis. They (Ajowa people) need to be security conscious as they saw in the strangers’ luggage dangerous weapons like axes, sharp cutlasses and sword.”

One of the herdsmen simply called Issa Ahmed, however, told sunshinetruth that some indigenes took money from them before they decided to come for settlement.

The Area Commander and Assistant Commissioner of Police for Ikare-Akoko, ACP Razak Rauf, as the report indicated, confirmed the incident in telephone chat, saying police had started investigating the issue.

Two years ago, a similar thing happened at Akunu and Auga in Akoko northeast local government area of Ondo state which led to emergency meeting of Akoko Obas at Isua.