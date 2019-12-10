How gunmen kidnapped 3 construction workers in Niger – Police

How gunmen kidnapped 3 construction workers in Niger – Police

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 6:48 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

About 20 gunmen dressed in military uniform and riding on motorcycles stormed Galadima Kogo village of  Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state and kidnapped two expatriate and a Nigerian staff of Triacta Construction Company, the Police said on Tuesday.

Niger Commissioner of Police, Mr Adamu Usman, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna Usman said the incident occurred on Monday at about 12:45 hours along Shiroro-Galadima road.

According to him, the gunmen who came through Kaduna State on motorcycles, ambushed the workers along the road they were constructing and took them to the bush.

He added that the gunmen overpowered the policemen on duty and abducted the victims on motorcycles to the bush.

He said the Police Command had already launched a manhunt to track down the attackers in order to rescue the hostages.

“We have since deployed IGP Intelligence Response Team and  and Special Technical Squad as well as  Armed Anti-Kidnapping Squad to identified areas with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.

” We have also reached out to the Commissioner of Police of Kaduna State.

” We are doing everything humanly possible to rescue the victims unhurt,” the commissioner said.

He appealed to rural communities to report to the nearest security agencies any person or group of people with questionable character for prompt security response.

