How Inspector shot Corporal dead, committed suicide in FCT – Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday explained how a Police Corporal was shot dead by an inspector who later committed suicide in the Dutse Alhaji area of Abuja

FCT Police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said preliminary investigation of the incident which occurred on Saturday at the Police Divisional Headquarters in Dutse Alhaji area of the territory revealed that the inspector fired a shot at the corporal and injured a Deputy Superintendent of Police before committing suicide.

She, however, said the Commissioner of Police in Charge of FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, had ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall future re-occurrence.

According to her, the command has also commiserated with the family of the deceased and urged residents to remain calm.

Yusuf pledged the commitment of the command to provide adequate security during the Yuletide.