I am not behind hate speech Bill – Lai Mohammed

I am not behind hate speech Bill – Lai Mohammed

Monday, December 30, 2019 5:28 pm


Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has denied the allegation that he is behind the Hate Speech Bill at the National Assembly.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Lagos, the minister said the allegation made against him by Sen. Francis Fadahunsi representing Osun East Senatorial District, ‘is fake news”.

“You must have read the fake news attributed to Sen. Fadahunsi that I am behind the hate speech bill at the National Assembly, and that the senator who is sponsoring the bill is fronting for me

“This is a typical example of the fake news we are trying to fight.

“I am not the sponsor of the hate speech bill at the National Assembly. However, I remain committed to sanitising the social media.

“I have said that all stakeholders will be involved in determining the modalities for regulating the social media,” the minister said.

Fadahunsi had alleged that the minister was behind “the bill aimed at crippling quality and vibrant journalism”.

The lawmaker made the allegation while speaking with Journalists in Oshogbo.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 mins ago

    Oshiomhole vs Obaseki: Edo traditional rulers fix date for fasting, prayer 
    1 hour ago

    MTN linked to payments to Taliban, al Qaeda in U.S. complaint
    Lai-Mohammed 1 hour ago

    Border Drill: Nigeria closer to self sufficiency in rice
    2 hours ago

    Wike signs Rivers’ 2020 budget
    2 hours ago

    Herdsmen invade Ondo community
    2 hours ago

    Driver returns over N.38m missing
    3 hours ago

    Former OAU librarian, Dipeolu, dies at 89
    3 hours ago

    Sokoto Assembly member slumps, dies