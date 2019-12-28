Igala group divided over planned ‘victory party’ for Kogi gov, deputy

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Board of Trustees of Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA) has kicked against plans by the executive members of the apex Igala social-cultural group to organize a ‘victory party’ in honour of Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja for their victory in the November Governorship election.

The Igala is the biggest ethnic group in the state.

This was disclosed In a press statement signed by Dr Omakoji Oyiguh and Hon David Ogu, Chairman and Secretary respectively of the ICDA board of trustees. The duo said the party coming at the heels of the gruesome, inhuman and criminal murder of a daughter of Igala land, Mrs Salome Acheju Abuh, is indeed insensitive and unconscionable.

According to the BoT, the Igala nation and people are at the moment in sorrowful and mourning mood and any action or events that smacks of any celebration, fanfare is tantamount to sheer insensitivity, inhumanity, mockery of the feelings of relatives of the victims and casualties of the various levels of assaults, vandalism and gruesome murders.

“Recent events and activities before, during and most significantly after the elections as they relate to the pride and psyche of the Igala people calls for passionate concern. For the purpose of clarity, the ICDA operates under two main organs: The registered Board of Trustees and the elected executive organ with the affiliated state chapters and the 9 local LGA branches.

“It is open secret that in the past two years the ICDA has been managing an internal conflict due to certain actions taken on behalf of the ICDA without due consultation and approval of the BOT. The conflict came to a peak with allegations of obvious partisanship of the Executive of the ICDA in supporting one political party against the other and apparently using the organs of the ICDA to perpetuate this agenda.

“The BOT has managed through diplomacy to keep the Association together until now. BOT is however appalled by the recent statement of the Executive to organize a ‘victory’ party for the elected Governor and Deputy Governor of the State.

“No humane and genuinely sensitive organisation would be so complacent and numb as to think of a fanfare within such a short period. The BOT therefore wishes to state that it has no hand in the purported party and that the ICDA Executive did not consult the BOT.

“The President and the Executive Council of ICDA are sincerely advised to take a second look at the planned gatherings that are not intended to heal wounds, promote reconciliation and build peace.

“The BOT wishes to inform all sons and daughters of Igala land that it is in the process of strengthening and reforming the ICDA, including legal provisions that provide for effective oversight and disciplinary control over the Executive,” the statement read.

The ICDA Board of Trustees commended steps being taken by Kogi state government to foster reconciliation and strongly advise the ICDA Executive Council to follow the same path.

The Board admonished ICDA Executive to always consult widely and embrace dialogue in its engagement with the people in the process of planning and executing its activities.