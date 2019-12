A rally scheduled for Friday by a faction of the All Progressives Congress loyal to National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adam Oshiomhole for Benin has been postponed.

The Inspector General of Police ordered the postponement of the rally which a faction of the party loyal to Gov. Godwin Obaseki had opposed on Thursday evening.

The postponement was announced in a letter to Philip Shuaibu by the IG.

Details later.