Ikwerre youth group condemns attack on Amaechi

The Ikwerre Youth Movement IYM, a sociocultural group and umbrella organization of Ikwerre Youth worldwide, has condemned in strong terms , the recent attack on the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi in Madrid, Spain.

In statement issued in Port-Harcourt, capital of Rivers State and signed by its President- General, Hon. Azubuike Chikere Wanjoku, Secretary- General, Marshall Amanks Chuku, affiliate chapters chairmen as well as the Dike Lawrence Bekwele, Director of Publicity, the group said the attack on the Minister was “barbaric and unpatriotic, showing the non- nationalistic nature of the perpetrators”.

The group, however, warned that it will not tolerate any further attack on its sons and daughters in any part of the world.

The group equally enjoined President Muhammaudu Buhari to spare no diplomatic efforts in identifying and bringing to book the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident.

The statement reads in part : ”We want to bring to the notice of the perpetrators that Rt. Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi is an Ikwerre son and a greatly revered and loved son. The Ikwerre people as a distinct people will never tolerate any attack on our sons and daughters in any part of the world. Therefore the attackers and sponsors must be put on notice.

“As Ikwerre people,we coexist and relate well with people from all walks of life and therefore, consider it provocative and malicious for people to gather themselves under any umbrella to attack our son. We call on all other ethnic organisations to call their members and affiliate bodies to order.”

“We want to assure everyone that Ikwerre people are law abiding but never cowards and must not be taken for granted while calling on our sons and daughters to remain calm while waiting for further decisions of the leadership.”

They also vowed to spare no effort in defending their sons and daughters as well as the cause of Ikwerre ethnic nationality whenever the need arises.

“We certainly will continue to defend our people any day anytime”,the statement concluded.