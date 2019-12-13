I’m not under house arrest – Oshiomhole

By Jethro Ibileke

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has debunked insinuation that he was placed under house arrest.

He disclosed this Friday afternoon, while addressing journalists at his Benin GRA residence, where Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was presented to him by the national vice chairman (south-south) of the party, Hillard Etta.

He said he was not surprised, because, like the proverbial he-goat, he will always be at the receiving end of the party’s crisis in the state.

“I saw that they write a story from the government house that I’m under house arrest. You can see, either way, they want to make me look like the proverbial he-goat.

“In the traditional Nigerian society, when the family child is sick, and you go and consult the traditional native doctor, he will ask them to sacrifice a he-goat, so that witches and wizards will not kill the child.

“On the hand, when a baby is born or they are celebrating birthday or something good is happening to the family, they get a he-goat, they slaughter and celebrate. So, either way, the he-goat is in trouble.

“God knows my heart, and he will help me and he has been helping me, we will sustain the governance of this state under the APC, with Edo people as our principals and our ultimate employers, and to them, we are grateful for the support they have given is in spite of any weaknesses we have,” Oshiomhole said.