Imo Senator, Uwajumogu, dies

Benjamin Uwajumogu, the Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, in the Senate is dead.

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha confirmed the death of his colleague to reporters out the Senate chambers of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to him, the Senator slipped in his bathroom on Wednesday.

The late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu was the APC Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District.

He was former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and one of the frontline party leaders that worked assiduously to entrench the APC in the South East.