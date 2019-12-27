In Italy, you can now grow cannabis for your consumption at home

In Italy, growing cannabis in your home is no longer illegal, as long as it is in small amounts for personal use.

Italy’s highest court in Rome made the decision just before Christmas, local media reported on Friday.

Politicians on the left and from the populist Five Star Movement welcomed the decision, which marks something of a change for the Italian courts which have often ruled the other way.

According the newspaper Corriere della Sera, of the 6.2 million cannabis users in Italy, most are aged 15 to 34, and men consume cannabis more than women.

In Germany and elsewhere in Europe, growing cannabis at home remains illegal.

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used for medical or recreational purposes.

The main psychoactive part of cannabis is tetrahydrocannabinol, one of the 483 known compounds in the plant, including at least 65 other cannabinoids. (dpa/NAN)