In picture: Beko Ransome Kuti, detention of a past hero

Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:17 pm


    Beko Ransome-Kuti also suffered Detention in his life time

The labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain. Beko Ransome-Kuti lives on.

– Richard Akinnola

