In picture: El-Rufai vacates official seat for visiting Obasanjo

Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:31 am


Obasanjo, left, and El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in a show of respect, vacated his official seat for former President Olusegun Obasanjo who visited Kaduna.

Photo credit: Olawale Olaleye

 

 

