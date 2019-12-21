In pictures: Behold, “Tekowi”, Armored vehicle manufactured in Ekiti

Tekowi, an all- terrain armored vehicle, manufactured by Obasa Specialty Vehicle (OSV), located in Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has been unveiled.

The company, as published on nairaland, was commissioned on December 5, 1980 by the late High Chief Joe Oluware Obasa, a car distributor for Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN). The company, according to the report, was upgraded to manufacture special vehicles for security personnel and civilian uses by his two sons, High Chief Johnson Obasa and Victor Obasa.

Speaking at the unveiling, High Chief Obasa said Tekowi was coined from “te oko wi,” an Ekiti local dialect which means sandals or boots that farmers and hunters wear regularly to the bush to stamp on anything. He also said that Tekowi is a combination of ruggedness and luxury.

According to Victor, Tekowi’s unique design features four-wheel drive, high ground clearance, Custom interior tailored to customer specification, Stereo system integrated with latest technology, Diamond floor plate flooring, reinfoure, double utility storage, engine air scoop and name branding option.

He said Tekowi is hand crafted with simple tools and locally sourced materials. The Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Adewole, said the development that OSV has brought to the Ijero Ekiti community will go a long way to encourage his people and create a lot of opportunities.