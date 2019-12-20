In pictures: Buhari inaugurates electronic surveillance vehicles against crimes on highways

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated police data centre, electronic surveillance vehicles in Abuja on Friday, 20 December, 2019.

They are 139 Hilux Patrol Vehicles including 46 Police Smart Surveillance (CCTV Camera-on-the Move) Vehicles, 11 Tactical Operations Vehicles fitted with state-of-the-art surveillance equipment; 9 Armoured Personnel Carriers; 5 Troop Carriers; and 7 Anti-Riot Water Cannon Trucks.

Also commissioned was the Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i) and the first phase of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Data Base (NPC & IDB) Centre.

According to Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu:

“The acquisition of the Police Smart Surveillance Vehicle which are fitted with high-resolution, long-distance CCTV monitoring equipment with night electronic functionalities and are linked to the Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i) is to achieve this purpose.”

“The vehicles will be deployed for real-time electronic monitoring of the Abuja-Kaduna highway and other major highways and vulnerable locations across the country including the electronic surveillance of NNPC pipelines in the country.

“The patrol vehicles on the other hand, will be utilized to strengthen the Safer Highway Patrol scheme, while the Tactical and Armoured Personnel Carriers will be used for special police operations especially, in support of our anti-banditry, anti-kidnapping and anti-robbery operations. The water cannon trucks shall be deployed for the management of civil disorders within the dictates of our democratic values, rule of law and international best practices.

“The Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i) will enhance effective operational coordination and real-time monitoring of situations via video link between the Force Headquarters, Abuja and all the 36 State Police Commands and the FCT. Similarly, the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Data Base (NPC & IDB) Centre is to aid the Nigeria Police in acquiring a credible electronic criminal data base to support criminal investigation and strategic operational and tactical planning.