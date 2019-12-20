In pictures: Dangote successfully installs largest single crude distillation column

In pictures: Dangote successfully installs largest single crude distillation column

Friday, December 20, 2019 3:56 pm


The crude distillation column

Dangote, right, and one of the engineers at the project site

The crude distillation column

The crude distillation column

Dangote Refineries has successfully installed the largest single crude distillation column where different products boil off (from the crude mixture) and are recovered at different temperatures.

