In pictures: Mohammed Adoke lands in Nigeria, in Interpol’s custody

Thursday, December 19, 2019 5:24 pm


Adoke in Nigeria. Photo by Babajide Otitoju

…He arrives Nigeria at EFCC’s instance

…Arrival not voluntary

Following series of meetings between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Dubai authorities, Mohammed Adoke has arrived Nigeria from Dubai.

The ex-Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) left Dubai following pressure from EFCC. He was accompanied by INTERPOL officers on Emirates Airlines Flight 785. The aircraft departed Emirate’s commercial capital at about 11am Dubai time (8am Nigerian time), arrived Abuja at about 3:40 pm.
He is still with officials of Interpol.

Adoke in the custody of Interpol after he arrived in Nigeria some minutes ago

Adoke in the custody of Interpol after he arrived in Nigeria some minutes ago.

 

Credit: Babajide Otitoju

 

 

