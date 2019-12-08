In pictures: Pastor Adeboye checks to ensure all is set for tomorrow’s Holy Ghost Congress

In pictures: Pastor Adeboye checks to ensure all is set for tomorrow’s Holy Ghost Congress

Sunday, December 8, 2019 9:32 pm


 

Pastor Adeboye, moving around the venue. All photos by Olusegun Komolafe

Pastor EA Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, today, moved round the Venue to ensure all is set for the commencement of the 2019 Holy Ghost Congress tomorrow. 

Photo Credit: Segun Komolafe

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki deserves re-election – Apostle Suleiman
    1 hour ago

    Ikwerre youth group condemns attack on Amaechi
    2 hours ago

    PDP sweeps Adamawa LG election
    2 hours ago

    Why we will not repeal ex-govs’ pension law — Lagos Assembly
    2 hours ago

    IPPIS: South East ASUU explains why members will not enroll
    3 hours ago

    Anglican communion bans brochure, `asoebi’ uniform during burials
    5 hours ago

    Your apologies self contradictory: Falana tells SSS
    7 hours ago

    Religion: Pastor Adeboye promises encounter with God as RCCG Holy Ghost Congress kicks off