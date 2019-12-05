India among top 5 countries affected by climate change

India among top 5 countries affected by climate change

Thursday, December 5, 2019 1:04 pm


Climate Change

The Global Climate Risk Index has placed India among the top five countries most affected by climate change in its annual report for 2020.

This is according to the report released by Germanwatch, an independent development think-tank on Thursday in New Delhi.

Germanwatch said prolonged heatwave and floods in Kerala put India on the fifth spot on the countries and regions affected by climate change-induced extreme weather events in 2018.

The list is topped by Japan, Philippines, Germany and Madagascar.

In 2018, a total of 2,081 human lives were lost in these extreme events in India, the maximum for any country that year.

Japan lost 1,282 human lives, while 1,246 died in Germany during the same period.

India has also recorded the highest number of fatalities due to climate change and the second-highest monetary losses from its impact in 2018.

The report said the yearly monsoon season, lasting from June to September, severely affected India in 2018, especially in the state of Kerala.

In the landslides set off by the flooding, 324 people died because of drowning or being buried, the worst in 100 years.

More than 220,000 people had to leave their homes, 20,000 houses and 80 dams were destroyed. The damage amounted to 2.8 billion dollars.

The report said that heatwaves had become almost a permanent feature of Indian summer.

India suffered from one of the longest ever recorded heatwaves in 2018 when the temperature climbed to up to 48 degree centigrade.

Prolonged drought and resultant widespread crop failures, compounded by a water shortage, triggered violent riots and increased migration.

According to the report, India was among those countries and regions that were particularly affected by the extreme heat in both 2018 and 2019.

Since 2004, India has experienced 11 of its 15 recorded warmest years, the reports said.

The list is topped by Japan, Philippines, Germany and Madagascar. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Police nab 10 suspected land grabbers in Ogun
    1 hour ago

    NSE: Neimeth, Cornerstone, Chams best performing stocks in Nov
    1 hour ago

    UN: World food prices surge in November, big jumps in meat, vegetable oils
    2 hours ago

    Recalling Tai Solarin’s prediction
    3 hours ago

    N7.1bn fraud: Ex-Gov Orji Kalu bags 12 years jail term
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Court orders DSS to release Sowore, Bakare within 24 hours
    4 hours ago

    Just in: Court declares Orji Kalu guilty of N7bn fraud
    5 hours ago

    Major oil producers in Vienna for difficult output talks