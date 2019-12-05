IPOB: Bonny students condemn killing of ACP Inoma-Abbey

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The gruesome murder of Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Oliver Innoma-Abbey by suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been eliciting angry reactions from the people of Bonny, in Rivers State, where the late senior police officer hails from.

The latest reaction was from the National Union of Bonny Students (NUBS) Worldwide which condemned in strong terms the brutal murder of the ACP in Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

ACP Inoma-Abbey, alongside his men were attacked, killed and their corpses burnt beyond recognition by suspected members of the IPOB in Oraifite.

The students, in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, described the killing of the ACP, who they described as their father, uncle and mentor as barbaric, stating that it was an enormous loss to the Ancient Kingdom of Grand Bonny, the Oruigbe Abbey-Hart House, and the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement, signed by NUBS National President, Andrew Abraham Wilcox, called on the relevant authorities in the nation’s security sector expedite action to bring to book the perpetrators of the “wicked and preposterous act, adding that the murder of the police officer was ‘inhuman and a grave sin against humanity’.

Wilcox pleaded with the youths of Bonny Kingdom to be calm and allow justice take its course, assuring that those who carried out such act would never go unpunished, adding that Bonny students were not happy over the incident.