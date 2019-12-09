IPPIS: ASUU condemns FG for spreading fake news

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has condemned the Federal Government for spreading fake news in Nigeria, describing the federal government as the greatest promoter of fake news over its claim that it has enrolled over 39,000 lecturers on the controversial Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, IPPIS.

Making this condemnation was the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Professor Deji Omole, who stated that the Union recorded over 90 percent compliance from her highly focused, dedicated and loyal members describing the claim of the government on the exercise as fraudulent.

Omole, who stated that it was also laughable that a government agency could go on air that it discovered 100 fake professors in Nigerian Universities when it still needed verification of the names from University administrations.

Stressing that a government is being run on deceit and falsehood is an enemy of growth and development, Omole advised Federal Government to stop breaking the law in the name of fighting corruption and offer to help government in anti-corruption fight without breaking the law.

The Professor of Forest Engineering stated that university lecturers are different from university workers which the government claims it enrolled.

While congratulating the first lady, Aisha Buhari on the graduation of her daughter from a foreign university with First Class, Omole asked the first lady to use “the other room strategy” to make her family give Nigerian children the kind of education her daughter enjoyed abroad.

He maintained that the allegation that ASUU was supporting corruption by refusing to enlist on IPPIS was false, stating that the position of ASUU is based on law and the rights and privileges of the university lecturers which the template will trample upon.

According to him, “We have never had it so bad. A government sworn in as civilian but lack democratic words and hate negotiations. A government that cannot fund education. A government that disobeys court orders. That is why we didn’t take the government to court on IPPIS because we know the outcome will not be obeyed. The government is now specialist in fake news enrolling fictitious lecturers. Our members stand with their Union. We are fighting a just cause and we have won government. Their desperation stinks and their lawlessness is legion”.