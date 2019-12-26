IPPIS: ASUU President alerted members on what to expect in 2020

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, on Wednesday alerted its members that there are indications that the tertiary education sector would be ‘charged up’ next year.

This, he said, was because of the refusal of ASUU members to enroll on Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel Payment Information System, IPPIS, payment platform.



While ASUU had asked lecturers not to enroll on the centralised salary payment platform for federal workers, government had insisted that it will soon stop payment of salary to any of its worker not enrolled on the platform.

However, Ogunyemi’s alert, which was part of his Christmas message to Nigerians indicates that ASUU is sticking to its guns in spite of the threat and is also gearing up for confrontation with government over the issue.

Thus, while Ogunyemi urged members of the Union to look back with thanksgiving, he asked them to prepare for challenges ahead in the New Year, stressing that the worsening state of the Nigerian economy has hit the poor masses below the belt and made the yuletide period meaningless.

Also, in the Christmas message, message sent to his members, said that the situation in the country has made life unbearable for the Nigerian masses, while the few rich continued to enrich themselves at the expense of the majority.

According to the ASUU President, life is becoming so hard for the poor and downtrodden in Nigeria, to the extent that they have nothing to celebrate Christmas.

He noted that celebration is more meaningful when the ordinary Nigerians have access to qualitative education, healthcare and other good things of life,



He said: “Comrades and compatriots, as we join the rest of the world for the Christmas and New Year holidays, let’s look back with thanksgiving and prepare for the challenges of the future. The season of love reminds us of our obligations to the poor and downtrodden. Its celebration is more meaningful when the ordinary Nigerians have access to qualitative education, healthcare, and other good things of life. Happy holidays, as the struggle continues! Biodun Ogunyemi”.