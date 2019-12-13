Ize-Iyamu: Tension as Edo APC youths set bonfires on Airport road 

Friday, December 13, 2019 8:04 am


Bonfire at Vegetable market junction

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

There was tension in Benin City on Thursday, as hundreds of youths believed to be members of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), set bonfires at several spots on the two sides of the busy Airport Road.

The angry youths blocked several places on the road, including Vegetable Market junction and Airport entry gate.

They also set burn-fire around Golf Course, Akenzua junction and along Akenzua Road in Benin metropolis, thereby disrupting human and vehicular movement.

The incident caused serious traffic logjam on the road and other adjourning roads, as motorists seek alternate roads to get to their respective destinations.

While some said that the action was in protest of the party’s lingering crisis, factionalisation and imposition of leadership on the people, others said it was to against the now suspended mega rally by the party for receiving Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his associates.

Bonfire at Airport gate

The youths however opened one side of the road to traffic when the Area Commander in charge of the area, Danladi Isa, persuaded those who barricaded the main gate of Benin Airport to allow for free flow of traffic.

Addressing the youths, Danladi Isa who represented the Commissioner of Police, told the protesters that blocking the highway is criminal.

He however assured them that no one will be arrested by the police.

He said: “I am here because of you people. I heard there is a protest here. That is why the Commissioner of Police sent me to find out what the problem is.

“I am the Area Commander in-Charge of this area. Blocking of the high way is a criminal offence. We appeal to you to open the highway for people to pass. We have instructed the police not to arrest anyone.”

 

