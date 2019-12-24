Just in: AGF Malami orders DSS to release Dasuki, Sowore

Just in: AGF Malami orders DSS to release Dasuki, Sowore

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 3:36 pm


Sowore

Nigerian Government on Tuesday ordered the Department of State Services to release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki and convener of online #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami made this public in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted the two by the court.

Sambo Dasuki: Declined offer to attend father’s burial

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land,” Malami said.

Details later

