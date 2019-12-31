Navigate
  Ayo Oluokun Posted in News

Just in: Buhari appoints Salihijo as new boss of Rural Electrification Agency

Ahmed Salihijo: new REA boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the  appointment of Ahmed Salihijo as Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency with immediate effect.

This was announced in a statement published on the Facebook page of Federal Ministry of Power on Tuesday morning.

He replaces Damilola Ogunbiyi who was sent on suspension by the Minister of Power last week.

The new REA boss, who is from Adamawa State, according to the statement, is a renewable energy expert who holds two Masters degrees in development studies and project planning.

He is also said to have acquired vast knowledge and experience in power sector development.

See the full statement below:

