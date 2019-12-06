Just in: Commotion As DSS operatives attempt to rearrest Sowore

There is ongoing commotion at the premises of Federal High Court in Abuja as operatives of Department of State Services, DSS attempted to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Saharareporters.

The DSS released Sowore yesterday after detaining him for over two months, following an order by the court.

His trial for treasonable felony was to continue today, but before the commencement of the process, operatives of DSS stormed the court premises to re-arrest him

However, Sowore was shielded inside the courtroom by young activists, leading to a scuffle and threat to pull trigger in court by the operatives.

The entire court building is now surrounded by SSS operatives while the Judge has fled from the sscene and the court process disrupted.