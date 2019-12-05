Just in: Court declares Orji Kalu guilty of N7bn fraud

Just in: Court declares Orji Kalu guilty of N7bn fraud

Thursday, December 5, 2019 10:44 am


Orji Uzor Kalu

A Federal High Court sitting Lagos on Thursday convicted a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu of N7.1bn fraud.

 

Details later

