Just in: Court orders DSS to release Sowore, Bakare within 24 hours

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered the Department of State Services, DSS to release actvist and publisher of Saharareporters, Omoyele Sowore and a student activist, Olawale Bakare, within 24 hours.

The DSS is also to pay the sum of N100, 000 to Sowore for refusing to release him on bail despite two court orders to that effect, the Judge said.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned their trial on the case treasonable felony brought against them by Federal Government till December 6.