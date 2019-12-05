Just in: DSS frees Sowore, Bakare

Thursday, December 5, 2019 7:57 pm


FILE PHOTO: Sowore in court

Rights Activist and publisher of Sahareporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has been set free after 126 days in detention by the Department of State Services.

Also freed by the DSS was Olawale Bakare, a student activist who was detained with him over their trial for treasonable felony by the Federal Government.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had ordered the release of the two men within 24 hours after previous orders by the court were disobeyed by the DSS.

