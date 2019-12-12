Just in: Electricity workers suspend strike

Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:25 am


Comrade Ajero

The National Union of Electricity Workers, NUEE has called off the strike which it declared on Wednesday.

This magazine gathered that the strike was called off after an all night meeting with leaders of NUEE, federal government officials and other stakeholders in the sector.

Joe Ajaero, General Secretary, NUEE confirmed the suspension of the strike in a statement.

“Following the agreement reached between NUEE and representatives of Government this morning, on all the issues in contention, the Union wishes to suspend the industrial action it embarked upon to press home these demands,” the statement read.

Details later

