Just in: Kalu asks court to allow him leave prison

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 12:26 pm


Orji Uzor Kalu

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, the former governor of Abia State who was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment over N7.16 billion fraud by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on December 5 on Tuesday asked to be granted bail that will result in him leaving the prison.
Orji Uzor Kalu filed  application for bail pending the hearing of his appeal of his conviction on health grounds.
But the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission which prosecuted Kalu on the corruption charges opposed the application.
The anti- graft agency argued that bail is for accused persons on the presumption of being innocent, but since the former Governor has been convicted, he can no longer enjoy such privilege.
 The presiding judge, Mohammed Liman adjourned till 23rd, December, 2019 for ruling on the bail application.
Details later.
