Just in: Kogi governor sacks political appointees

Monday, December 2, 2019 11:02 am


Governor Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Monday sacked some political appointees in his cabinet.

He directed the aides who were relieved of their appointments  to hand over government properties in their possession to the most senior officer in their establishments.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Ayoade Folashade said the Governor has also directed that appointees in the office of the deputy governor, the first lady and the wife of the deputy governor are exempted from the sack action.

A statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Onogwu Mohammed gave further clarifications on those affected by the sack.

“The following categories are exempted from the above directive for now: “All honourable commissioners, Director-General (Government House Administration), Direct Aides of the Governor, Direct aides of the Deputy Governor,  Aides of the Chief of Staff, Aides of Her Excellency, the Wife of the Governor and the aides of her Excellency, the Wife of the Deputy Governor.

The statement further stated that the Head of Service, Auditor-General for state and Local Government and Chairman and Members of statutory Commissions are not affected by the directive.

“The handing over process MUST be concluded on Tuesday , 3rd December, 2019.

“Copies of the handing over notes should be forwarded to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State in soft and hard copies.

“The Government of the New Direction appreciates the affected officials for their immense contributions to the development of the state,” Onogwu added in the statement.

It will be recalled that the governor has recently won a second term in office following an election that held Saturday, November 16th.
