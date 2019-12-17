Just in: President Buhari signs 2020 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed the 10.5 trillion 2020 budget passed by the National Assembly into law.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the leadership of National Assembly. The ceremony in the Aso rock presidential villa was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the leadership of the National Assembly, the Minister of Finance and Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

While announcing the signing of the budget into law, the President said, “It is my pleasant duty, today, on my 77th birthday, to sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law. I’m pleased that the National Assembly has expeditiously passed this Bill. Our Federal Budget is now restored to a January-December implementation cycle.”